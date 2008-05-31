TV



KGET-TV & KKEY-LP/Bakersfield & KGPE (TV)/Fresno, California; WTEV-TV/Jacksonville, Fla.; WOAI-TV/San Antonio, Tex.; K34CX/Apple Valley, KUWB-LP/Bloomington, K40HS/Duchesne, K05BU/Enterprise, K09SU/Hildale, K14LW/Myton, KUCW (TV)/Ogden, K11OO/Pine Valley, K17GT & K45FW/Price, K24GK/Salina, K48JD/Santa Clara, KTVX (TV)/Salt Lake City, K69CT/St. George, K13QK/Virgin, K28EA/Washington, Utah; K28DV/Evanston, K31FW/Mountain View, K45IA/Rock Springs, Wyo.

PRICE: $135 million

BUYER: High Plains Broadcasting (James Martin, president)

SELLER: Newport Television LLC (Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KGET-TV: Ch. 17, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,401 ft.; KKEY-LP: Ch. 11, 3 kW, ant. 1,241 ft.; KGPE (TV): Ch. 47, 2,500 kW, ant. 1,959 ft.; WTEV-TV Ch. 47, 5,000 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WOAI-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.; K34CX: Ch. 34, 0.007 kW, ant. 83 ft.; KUWB-LP: Ch. 22, 0.79 kW; K40HS: Ch. 40, 0.069 kW; K05BU: Ch. 5, 0.014 kW, ant. 92 ft.; K09SU: Ch. 9, 0.04 kW, ant. 259 ft.; K14LW: Ch. 14, 6.56 kW; KUCW (TV): Ch. 30, 1,486 ft., ant. 4,075 ft.; K11OO: Ch. 11, 0.073 kW, ant. 1,247 ft.; K17GT: Ch. 17, 0.38 kW; K45FW: Ch. 45, 1.66 kW; K24GK: Ch. 24, 0.143 kW; K48JD: Ch. 48, 2.24 kW; KTVX (TV): Ch. 4, 32.4 kW, ant. 3,872 ft.; K69CT: Ch. 38, 0.47 kW; K13QK: Ch. 13, 0.01 kW, ant. -4,278 ft.; K28EA: Ch. 28, 1.24 kW, ant. 3,601 ft.; K28DV: Ch. 28, 2.15 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.; K31FW: Ch. 31, 1.377 kW; K45IA: Ch. 45, 1 kW, ant. 1,628 ft.

AFFILIATIONS: KGET-TV: NBC; KKEY-LP: TEL; KGPE (TV): CBS; WTEV-TV: CBS; WOAI-TV, NBC; K34CX: PBS; KUWB-LP: CW; K05BU: ABC; K09SU: ABC; KUCW (TV): CW; K11OO: ABC; K45FW: ABC; K24GK: CW; KTVX (TV): ABC; K69CT: PBS; K13QK: ABC; K28EA: IND; K28DV: ABC; K45IA: CW

COMMENT: Newport Television will continue to operate the stations through shared services and joint sales agreements.



RADIO



WRZK-FM/Colonial Heights (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.

PRICE: $3.65 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note

BUYER: Glenwood Communications Corp. (George DeVault, president/director); owns seven other stations, including WKPT-AM, WKTP-AM, WOPI-AM & WTFM-FM/Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol

SELLER: Murray Communications (Martha Murray, general partner)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,253 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

COMMENT: Murray Communications' WRZK-FM/Colonial Heights, Tenn., to Glenwood Communications Corp.'s Caloosa Television Corp. for $3.65 million, with $1 million cash at closing, including $182.5K escrow deposit, plus $2.65 million promissory note.

KFJZ-AM/Fort Worth (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $2.8 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: PacificStar Media Corporation (Charles Kim, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: SIGA Broadcasting Corporation (Gabriel Arango, president)

FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Span/CCtmp

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $125K escrow deposit.

KECK-FM(CP)/Eckley, KNNG-FM & KSTC-AM/Sterling and KNEC-FM/Yuma, Colo.

PRICE: $2.77 million

TERMS: Bankruptcy auction

BUYER: Arnold Broadcasting (William Arnold, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Arnold, William Receiver (William Arnold, receiver)

FACILITIES: KECK-FM: 95.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 339 ft.; KNNG-FM: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KSTC-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KNEC-FM: 100.9 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 348 ft.

FORMAT:KECK-FM: CP - NOA; KNNG-FM: Country; KSTC-AM: Oldies; KNEC-FM: Hot AC

COMMENT: William Arnold, Receiver for Track 1 Media of Sterling's KECK-FM/Eckley, KNNG-FM & KSTC-AM/Sterling, and KNEC-FM/Yuma, Colo. to Arnold Broadcasting at a bankruptcy auction for $2,770,462.

KEGK-FM/Wahpeton (Fargo-Moorhead), N.D.

PRICE: $1.97 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note

BUYER: Smahh Communications (Scott Hennen, president); owns one other station, including WZFN-AM/Fargo-Moorhead

SELLER: Guderian Broadcasting (Thomas Vertin, president)

FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 538 ft.

FORMAT: Clsc Hits

COMMENT: For $1.97 million; $50K escrow deposit, plus $1.65 million cash at closing, plus $270K promissory note, payable three years after closing.

KQBT-FM/Rio Rancho (Albuquerque), N. Mex.

PRICE: $1.4 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Team Broadcasting (Joe O'Neill, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Univision (Gary Stone, president/COO, radio)

FACILITIES: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 98 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.



