TV



KGET-TV/Bakersfield, KGPE (TV)/Fresno, KION-TV & KMUV-LP/Monterey, K44DN/Paso Robles, KKFX-CA/San Luis Obispo, KCOY-TV/Santa Maria and KFTY (TV)/Santa Rosa, Calif.; WAWS (TV) & WTEV-TV/Jacksonville, Fla.; WOAI-TV/San Antonio, Texas; K34CX/Apple Valley, K51BK/Aurora, KUWB-LP/Bloomington, K40HS/Duchesne, K05BU/Enterprise, K09SU/Hildale, K43JF/Manti, K14LW/Myton, KUCW (TV)/Ogden, K11OO/Pine Valley, K17GT & K45FW/Price, K18FU/Rural Beaver County, K24GK/Salina; KTVX (TV)/Salt Lake City, K48JD/Santa Clara, K51IC/Spring Glen, K69CT/St. George, K13QK/Virgin and K28EA/Washington, Utah; K28DV/Evanston, K31FW/Mountain View and K45IA/Rock Springs, Wyo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: The Station Trust LLC (Richard Rodin, sole member)

SELLER: Newport Television LLC (Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KGET-TV: Ch. 17, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,401 ft.; KGPE (TV): Ch. 47, 2,500 kW, ant. 1,959 ft.; KION-TV: Ch. 46, 1,350 kW, ant. 2,530 ft.; KMUV-LP: Ch. 23, 50 kW, ant. 2,335 ft.; K44DN: Ch. 44, 0.603 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KKFX-CA: Ch. 24, 2.03 kW, ant. 1,429 ft.; KCOY-TV: Ch. 12, 115 kW, ant. 1,939 ft.; KFTY (TV): Ch. 50, 302 kW, ant. 3,081 ft.; WAWS (TV): Ch. 30, 4,000 kW, ant. 1,007 ft.; WTEV-TV: Ch. 47, 5,000 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WOAI-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.; K34CX: Ch. 34, 0.007 kW, ant. 83 ft.; K51BK: Ch. 51, 11.5 kW, ant. 1,952 ft.; KUWB-LP: Ch. 22, 0.79 kW; K40HS: Ch. 40, 0.069 kW; K05BU: Ch. 5, 0.014 kW, ant. 92 ft; K09SU: Ch. 9, 0.04 kW, ant. 259 ft.; K43JF: Ch. 43, 0.46 kW, ant. 2,314 ft.; K14LW: Ch. 14, 6.56 kW; KUCW (TV): Ch. 30, 1,486 kW, ant. 4,075 ft.; K11OO: Ch. 11, 0.073 kW, ant. 1,247 ft.; K17GT: Ch. 17, 0.38 kW; K45FW: Ch. 45, 1.66 kW; K18FU: Ch. 18, 0.956 kW; K24GK: Ch. 24, 0.143 kW; KTVX (TV): Ch. 4, 32.4 kW, ant. 3,872 ft.; K48JD: Ch. 48, 2.24 kW; K51IC: Ch. 51, 1.42 kW; K69CT: Ch. 38, 0.47 kW; K13QK: Ch. 13, 0.01 kW; K28EA: Ch. 28, 1.24 kW, ant. 3,601 ft.; K28DV: Ch. 28, 2.15 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.; K31FW: Ch. 31, 1.377 kW; K45IA: Ch. 45, 1 kW, ant. 1,628 ft.

AFFILIATION: KGET-TV: NBC; KGPE (TV): CBS: KION-TV: CBS; KMUV-LP: Tel.; K44DN: CBS; KKFX-CA: Fox; KCOY-TV: CBS; KFTY (TV): Ind.; WAWS (TV): Fox; WTEV-TV: CBS; WOAI-TV: NBC; K34CX: CBS; K51BK: ABC; KUWB-LP: CW; K05BU: ABC; K09SU: ABC; KUCW (TV): CW; K11OO: ABC; K45FW: ABC; K18FU: ABC; KTVX (TV): ABC; K69CT: PBS; K13QK: ABC; K28EA: Ind.; K28DV: ABC; K45IA: CW

COMMENT: Transfer of Newport Television stations to The Station Trust to comply with FCC requirements following the Clear Channel-Newport Television deal. If Newport Television is unable to come into compliance with the duopoly rule in certain TV markets during the waiver period, the trustee would operate the TV stations subject to the Trust, and undertake to transfer and convey the stations to third parties.



RADIO



WYNA-FM/Calabash (Myrtle Beach), N.C.

PRICE: $4 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Qantum Communications Corp. (Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 32 other stations, including WGTR-FM, WQSD-FM & WWXM-FM/Myrtle Beach

SELLER: Coastline Communications of Carolina (Jerome Bresson, president)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 24 kW, ant. 338 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

BROKER: Stan Raymond &Associates

COMMENT: $4 million, plus an additional $1 million if signal upgrade is finished. Buyer will operate the station under a LMA until closing.

KTCN-FM/Eureka Springs, Ark.

PRICE: $302,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Northeast Oklahoma Broadcast Network (Larry Hestand, president/director); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center (Larry Rice, director)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 532 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $30K escrow deposit.

WMLM-AM/St. Louis, Mich.

PRICE: $235,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Krol Communications (Rodney Krol, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Siefker Broadcasting (Gregory Siefker, president)

FACILITIES: 1520 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing, $10,250 escrow deposit, plus $15K per year for two-year consulting agreement.

KWUF-AM & KWUF-FM/Pagosa Springs,Colo.

PRICE: $179,216

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: Wolf Creek Broadcasting (Will Spears, managing member/GM)

SELLER: Wolf Creek (William Spears, managing member)

FACILITIES: KWUF-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KWUF-FM: 106.3 MHz, 255 W, ant. 1,280 ft.

FORMAT: KWUF-AM: Country/News; KWUF-FM: A.C./Jazz

COMMENT: William G. Spears Jr., holder of a 30% interest in Wolf Creek Broadcasting, is acquiring the 60% interest held by Spears Partners LLC, controlled by William G. Spears.



