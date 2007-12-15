Deals
KSBS-LP/Denver, Colo.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Denver Digital Television LLC (David Drucker, member/manager)
SELLER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president/TV stations)
FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 23.2 kW, ant. 512 ft.
AFFILIATION: TEL
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing
WKSY-LP/Summerville, Ga.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Audio Graphics (Terry Adams, president)
SELLER: North Georgia Television (Doug Jensen, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 1.22 kW, ant. 830 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K02MT/Parker, Ariz.
PRICE: $1,000
BUYER: Arizona West Media LLC (Maurice Coburn, president)
SELLER: Hale Communications (Gerald Hale, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.039 kW, ant. 945 ft.
COMMENT: Payable at $100 per month over 10 months, commencing the month following FCC approval and buyer taking control of the broadcast facilities
RADIO
KTEK-AM/Alvin (Houston-Galveston), Texas
PRICE: $7.75 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: BusinessRadio (Jon Lunsford, VP/secretary); owns no other stations
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, CEO)
FACILITIES: 1110 kHz, 3 kW
FORMAT: Cst/Tlk/Eth
COMMENT: $6 million cash at closing, including $500K escrow deposit, plus $1.75 million promissory note
KWXY-FM/Cathedral City (Palm Springs), Calif.
PRICE: $7.5 million
TERMS: Stock sale for cash
BUYER: R&R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, GM/director); owns four other stations, including KGAM-AM, KPTR-AM, and KPSI-AM & FM/Palm Springs
SELLER: Glen Barnett Inc. (Glen Barnett, president)
FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.
FORMAT: Btfl Music
COMMENT: $500K post-closing escrow plus the balance, payable in cash at closing
KGRS-FM/Burlington and KBKB-FM/Fort Madison, Iowa
PRICE: $2.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Titan Broadcasting LLC (John C. Pritchard, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, pres.)
FACILITIES: KGRS-FM: 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KBKB-FM: 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.
FORMAT: KGRS-FM: Mix AC; KBKB-FM: Country
BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $315K escrow deposit
KBUR-AM/Burlington and KBKB-AM/Fort Madison, Iowa
PRICE: $900,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Pritchard Broadcasting Corp. (John T. Pritchard, owner); owns four other stations, including KDMG-FM and KKMI-FM/Burlington, Iowa
SELLER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, pres.)
FACILITIES: KBUR-AM: 1490 kHz, 760 W day/night; KBKB-AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night
FORMAT: KBUR-AM: Talk; KBKB-AM: Sports/Talk
BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $135K escrow deposit
WDDQ-FM/Adel, Ga.
PRICE: $550,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Smalltown Broadcasting LLC (Scott Matheson, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Adventure Radio Group LLC (Kent Buescher, managing member)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Information
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing
WAAM-AM/Ann Arbor, Mich.; WVIM-FM/Coldwater (Memphis), Miss.
PRICE: Undisclosed
TERMS: Corporate reorganization
BUYER: First Ventures Capital Partners (Ronald Unkefer, chairman); owns no other stations
SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WAAM-AM: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/night; WVIM-FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 440 ft.
FORMAT: WAAM-AM: Talk; WVIM-FM: Oldies
COMMENT: As part of a corporate reorganization in which First Broadcasting Investment Partners will have a new majority member, Alta Entities (including Alta Communications), the stations are being transferred to First Ventures Capital Partners
KXIO-FM/Clarksville, Ark.
PRICE: Undisclosed
TERMS: Unavailable
BUYER: Ozark Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Ron Leonard, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Blaine Leeds
FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.
FORMAT: Country
