TV



KSBS-LP/Denver, Colo.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Denver Digital Television LLC (David Drucker, member/manager)

SELLER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president/TV stations)

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 23.2 kW, ant. 512 ft.

AFFILIATION: TEL

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing

WKSY-LP/Summerville, Ga.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Audio Graphics (Terry Adams, president)

SELLER: North Georgia Television (Doug Jensen, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 1.22 kW, ant. 830 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K02MT/Parker, Ariz.

PRICE: $1,000

BUYER: Arizona West Media LLC (Maurice Coburn, president)

SELLER: Hale Communications (Gerald Hale, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.039 kW, ant. 945 ft.

COMMENT: Payable at $100 per month over 10 months, commencing the month following FCC approval and buyer taking control of the broadcast facilities

RADIO



KTEK-AM/Alvin (Houston-Galveston), Texas

PRICE: $7.75 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: BusinessRadio (Jon Lunsford, VP/secretary); owns no other stations

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1110 kHz, 3 kW

FORMAT: Cst/Tlk/Eth

COMMENT: $6 million cash at closing, including $500K escrow deposit, plus $1.75 million promissory note

KWXY-FM/Cathedral City (Palm Springs), Calif.

PRICE: $7.5 million

TERMS: Stock sale for cash

BUYER: R&R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, GM/director); owns four other stations, including KGAM-AM, KPTR-AM, and KPSI-AM & FM/Palm Springs

SELLER: Glen Barnett Inc. (Glen Barnett, president)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.

FORMAT: Btfl Music

COMMENT: $500K post-closing escrow plus the balance, payable in cash at closing

KGRS-FM/Burlington and KBKB-FM/Fort Madison, Iowa

PRICE: $2.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Titan Broadcasting LLC (John C. Pritchard, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, pres.)

FACILITIES: KGRS-FM: 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KBKB-FM: 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.

FORMAT: KGRS-FM: Mix AC; KBKB-FM: Country

BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $315K escrow deposit

KBUR-AM/Burlington and KBKB-AM/Fort Madison, Iowa

PRICE: $900,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Pritchard Broadcasting Corp. (John T. Pritchard, owner); owns four other stations, including KDMG-FM and KKMI-FM/Burlington, Iowa

SELLER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, pres.)

FACILITIES: KBUR-AM: 1490 kHz, 760 W day/night; KBKB-AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night

FORMAT: KBUR-AM: Talk; KBKB-AM: Sports/Talk

BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $135K escrow deposit

WDDQ-FM/Adel, Ga.

PRICE: $550,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Smalltown Broadcasting LLC (Scott Matheson, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Adventure Radio Group LLC (Kent Buescher, managing member)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Information

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing

WAAM-AM/Ann Arbor, Mich.; WVIM-FM/Coldwater (Memphis), Miss.

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Corporate reorganization

BUYER: First Ventures Capital Partners (Ronald Unkefer, chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WAAM-AM: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/night; WVIM-FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 440 ft.

FORMAT: WAAM-AM: Talk; WVIM-FM: Oldies

COMMENT: As part of a corporate reorganization in which First Broadcasting Investment Partners will have a new majority member, Alta Entities (including Alta Communications), the stations are being transferred to First Ventures Capital Partners

KXIO-FM/Clarksville, Ark.

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Unavailable

BUYER: Ozark Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Ron Leonard, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Blaine Leeds

FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.

FORMAT: Country

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425