Radio



WNZZ-AM/Montgomery, Ala.; KYNF-FM/Prairie Grove (Fayetteville), Ark.; WZBN-FM/Camilla (Albany), WMGB-FM/Montezuma (Macon), WNUQ-FM/Sylvester (Albany), WTYB-FM/Tybee Island (Savannah), Ga.; WTWR-FM/Luna Pier (Toledo), Mich.; WKOR-AM/Starkville (Columbus-Starkville-West Point), Miss.; WXKR-FM/Port Clinton (Toledo), WSOM-AM/Salem (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio; WLLF-FM/Mercer (Youngstown-Warren), PA.; WJXY-FM/Conway and WXJY-FM/Georgetown (Myrtle Beach), WCMG-FM/Latta and WHLZ-FM/Marion (Florence), S.C.; KOLI-FM/Electra (Wichita Falls), KGEE-FM/Pecos, KLTD-FM/Temple (Killeen-Temple), Texas; WOGB-FM/Kaukauna (Green Bay), Wis.

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Transfer to a trust

BUYER: Scott Knoblauch; owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cumulus (Lewis Dickey, chairman/president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WNZZ-AM: 950 kHz, 1 kW day/45 W night; KYNF-FM: 94.9 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 761 ft.; WZBN-FM: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 276 ft.; WMGB-FM: 95.1 MHz, 46 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WNUQ-FM: 102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.; WTYB-FM: 103.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 345 ft.; WTWR-FM 98.3 MHz, 3kW, ant. 443 ft.; WKOR-AM: 980 kHz, 1 kW; WXKR-FM: 94.5 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 630 ft.; WSOM-AM: 600 kHz, 1 kW day/45 W night; WLLF-FM: 96.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 486 ft.; WJXY-FM: 93.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 420 ft.; WXJY-FM: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.; WCMG-FM: 94.3 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 502 ft.; WHLZ-FM: 100.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KOLI-FM: 94.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KGEE-FM: 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 413 ft.; KLTD-FM: 101.7 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 410 ft.; WOGB-FM: 103.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 879 ft.

FORMAT: WNZZ-AM: Adlt Stndrd; KYNF-FM: AC; WZBN-FM: Urban/Gospl; WMGB-FM: Top 40; WNUQ-FM: CHR; WTYB-FM: Urban AC; WTWR-FM: CHR; WKOR-AM: Sports; WXKR-FM: Clsc Rock; WSOM-AM: Oldies; WLLF-FM: Soft Rock; WJXY-FM: Sports; WXJY-FM: Sports; WCMG-FM: R&BOd/Urban; WHLZ-FM: Country; KOLI-FM: Country; KGEE-FM: Country; KLTD-FM: Clsc Rock; WOGB-FM: '70s and '80s

COMMENT: Cumulus Licensing is assigning 19 stations to a trust, Stratus Radio, whose sole member is Scott Knoblauch, in order to comply with the FCC's ownership rules. The trust will be an independent trustee directed to sell the stations to independent third parties and, pending the sale, to operate the stations as independent voices and competitors in their respective markets.

WCCL-FM/Central City, WPRR-AM/Johnstown, WBHV-AM & WLKH-FM/Somerset, Pa.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 32 other stations, including WNTW-AM, WFGI-FM, WJHT-FM, WKYE-FM and WRKW-FM

SELLER: 2510 Licenses LLC (Nicholas Galli, managing member)

FACILITIES: WCCL-FM: 101.7 MHz, 720 W, ant. 643 ft.; WPRR-AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WBHV-AM: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day/35 W night; WLKH-FM: 97.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: WCCL-FM: Oldies; WPRR-AM: Sports; WBHV-AM: Sports; WLKH-FM: ChrsContemp

WCLE-FM/Calhoun and WCLE-AM/Cleveland, Tenn.

PRICE: $2.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Hartline LLC (Steve Hartline, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Williams Communications (Walton Williams III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WCLE-FM: 104.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 522 ft.; WCLE-AM: 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/84 W night

FORMAT: WCLE-FM: Adult Contemporary; WCLE-AM: Southern Gospel

WPFF-FM & WRGX-FM/Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

PRICE: $1.7 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note

BUYER: Bethesda Christian Broadcasting (Mark Pluimer, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Family Educational Broadcasting Corp. of Door County (Mark Schwarzbauer, general manager)

FACILITIES: WPFF-FM: 90.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 640 ft.; WRGX-FM: 88.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 518 ft.

FORMAT: WPFF-FM: Christian; WRGX-FM: Chrst/Rock

COMMENT: Family Educational Broadcasting Corp. of Door County's WPFF-FM and WRGX-FM/Sturgeon Bay, Wis., to Bethesda Christian Broadcasting for $1 million cash at closing, including $50,000 escrow deposit, plus $700,000 promissory note.

KTUV-AM/Little Rock, Ark.; KJMU-AM/Sand Springs (Tulsa), Okla.

PRICE: $1.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/240 W night; KJMU-AM, 1340 kHz, 450 W day/900 W night

FORMAT: KTUV-AM: Inspiration; KJMU-AM: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425