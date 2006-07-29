TVs



KXJB(TV) Valley City, N.D.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Parker Broadcasting Inc. (Barry Parker, president)

SELLER: Catamount Holdings (Ralph Becker, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 100,000 kW, ant. 1939 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Parker Broadcasting intends to continue the station’s LMA with KVLY(TV), which is being acquired by Hoak Media.

K34HI Pago Pago, American Samoa

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Malama Communications Inc. (Daniel Langkilde, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 2.00 kW



Combos



KRRX(FM) Burney (Redding) and KFMF(FM) Chico, KQPT(FM) Colusa, KZAP(FM) Paradise and KALF(FM) Red Bluff (Chico), KNRO(AM), KQMS(AM) and KSHA(FM) Redding, KNNN(FM) Shasta Lake City and KRDG(FM) Shingletown (Redding), Calif.

PRICE: $17.5 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KRRX(FM): 106.1 MHz, 100kW, ant. 1969 ft.; KFMF(FM): 93.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,129 ft.; KQPT(FM): 107.5 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.; KZAP(FM): 96.7 MHz, 2 kW, 1,289 ft.; KALF(FM): 95.7 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,266 ft.; KNRO(AM): 1670 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; KQMS(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KSHA(FM): 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.; KNNN(FM): 99.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,526 ft; KRDG(FM): 105.3 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 1,243 ft.

FORMAT: KRRX(FM): Rock ’n’ Roll; KFMF(FM): AOR; KQPT(FM): Modern AC; KZAP(FM): CHR/Rhythmic; KALF(FM): Country; KNRO(AM): Sports; KQMS(AM): News/Talk; KSHA(FM): Soft Rock; KNNN(FM): Top 40; KRDG(FM): Oldies

BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group

KDBS(AM), KRRV(FM) and KZMZ(FM) Alexandria and KKST(FM) Oakdale (Alexandria), La.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Cenla Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Taylor Thompson, president); owns two other stations: KSYL(AM) and KQID(FM) Alexandria

SELLER: Clear Channel Comm. (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: KDBS(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night; KRRV(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.; KZMZ(FM): 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.; KKST(FM): 98.7 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.

FORMAT: KDBS(AM): Sports; KRRV(FM): Country; KZMZ(FM): Classic Rock; KKST(FM): AC



FMs



WAWC(FM) Syracuse, Ind.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Dille & Erlacher (Alec Dille, member); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: William Dixon

FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: ’70s and ’80s

BROKER: Roehling Broadcast Services Ltd

WOHT(FM) Grenada, Miss.

PRICE: $475,000

BUYER: Ram Media Partners (Randolph Miller, president/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Century Broadcasting LLC (Steve White, president)

FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 397 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KTAA(FM) Big Sandy (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard Bott Sr., owner); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Institute In Basic Life Principles (William Gothard, president)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 515 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

WMYP(FM) Frederiksted, V.I.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Amanda Friedman; owns no other stations

SELLER: Juan Padin and Jose Martinez dba J&J Broadcasters (Juan Padin, partner)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 915 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical/Variety



AMs



WCVG(AM) Covington (Cincinnati), Ky.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Plessinger Radio Group (Richard L. Plessinger, president)

FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 500 W day/430 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

COMMENT: $500,000 will be paid to seller as a covenant not to compete for one year.



Clarification

The purchase price on North Dakota Television’s sale of eight TV stations in North Dakota and South Dakota to Hoak Media LLC (Deals, 7/24) was $86.8 million. It was previously undisclosed.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com, 718-818-2425