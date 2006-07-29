Deals
TVs
KXJB(TV) Valley City, N.D.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Parker Broadcasting Inc. (Barry Parker, president)
SELLER: Catamount Holdings (Ralph Becker, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 100,000 kW, ant. 1939 ft.
AFFILIATION: CBS
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
COMMENT: Parker Broadcasting intends to continue the station’s LMA with KVLY(TV), which is being acquired by Hoak Media.
K34HI Pago Pago, American Samoa
PRICE: $7,000
BUYER: Malama Communications Inc. (Daniel Langkilde, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 2.00 kW
Combos
KRRX(FM) Burney (Redding) and KFMF(FM) Chico, KQPT(FM) Colusa, KZAP(FM) Paradise and KALF(FM) Red Bluff (Chico), KNRO(AM), KQMS(AM) and KSHA(FM) Redding, KNNN(FM) Shasta Lake City and KRDG(FM) Shingletown (Redding), Calif.
PRICE: $17.5 million
BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KRRX(FM): 106.1 MHz, 100kW, ant. 1969 ft.; KFMF(FM): 93.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,129 ft.; KQPT(FM): 107.5 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.; KZAP(FM): 96.7 MHz, 2 kW, 1,289 ft.; KALF(FM): 95.7 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,266 ft.; KNRO(AM): 1670 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; KQMS(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KSHA(FM): 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.; KNNN(FM): 99.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,526 ft; KRDG(FM): 105.3 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 1,243 ft.
FORMAT: KRRX(FM): Rock ’n’ Roll; KFMF(FM): AOR; KQPT(FM): Modern AC; KZAP(FM): CHR/Rhythmic; KALF(FM): Country; KNRO(AM): Sports; KQMS(AM): News/Talk; KSHA(FM): Soft Rock; KNNN(FM): Top 40; KRDG(FM): Oldies
BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group
KDBS(AM), KRRV(FM) and KZMZ(FM) Alexandria and KKST(FM) Oakdale (Alexandria), La.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Cenla Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Taylor Thompson, president); owns two other stations: KSYL(AM) and KQID(FM) Alexandria
SELLER: Clear Channel Comm. (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: KDBS(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night; KRRV(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.; KZMZ(FM): 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.; KKST(FM): 98.7 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.
FORMAT: KDBS(AM): Sports; KRRV(FM): Country; KZMZ(FM): Classic Rock; KKST(FM): AC
FMs
WAWC(FM) Syracuse, Ind.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Dille & Erlacher (Alec Dille, member); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: William Dixon
FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: ’70s and ’80s
BROKER: Roehling Broadcast Services Ltd
WOHT(FM) Grenada, Miss.
PRICE: $475,000
BUYER: Ram Media Partners (Randolph Miller, president/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Century Broadcasting LLC (Steve White, president)
FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 397 ft.
FORMAT: AC
KTAA(FM) Big Sandy (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard Bott Sr., owner); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Institute In Basic Life Principles (William Gothard, president)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 515 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
WMYP(FM) Frederiksted, V.I.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Amanda Friedman; owns no other stations
SELLER: Juan Padin and Jose Martinez dba J&J Broadcasters (Juan Padin, partner)
FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 915 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical/Variety
AMs
WCVG(AM) Covington (Cincinnati), Ky.
PRICE: $1.9 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Plessinger Radio Group (Richard L. Plessinger, president)
FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 500 W day/430 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: $500,000 will be paid to seller as a covenant not to compete for one year.
Clarification
The purchase price on North Dakota Television’s sale of eight TV stations in North Dakota and South Dakota to Hoak Media LLC (Deals, 7/24) was $86.8 million. It was previously undisclosed.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com, 718-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.