Tvs



WNWO(TV) Toledo, Ohio; WSTM(TV) Syracuse, N.Y.; WPBN(TV) Traverse City, Mich.; WTOM(TV) Cheboygan, Mich.; WLUC(TV) Marquette, Mich.; WACH (TV) Columbia, S.C.; KXRM(TV) Colorado Springs, Colo.; WFXL (TV) Albany, Ga.; WSTQ(LP) Syracuse, N.Y.; KXTU(LP) Colorado Springs; KGBT(TV) Harlingen, Texas; KTVO (TV) Kirksville, Mo.

PRICE: $262 million

BUYER: Barrington Broadcasting (K James Yager, president)

SELLER: Raycom Media Inc (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KXRM(TV): Ch. 21, 1,000 kW, ant. 2,152 ft.; KXTU(TV): Ch. 57, 135; WTOM(TV): Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WLUC(TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 971 ft.; WPBN)TV): Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1,348 ft.; KTVO(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1,112 ft.; WSTM(TV): Ch. 3, 41.9 kW, ant. 1,299 ft.; WSTQ(TV): Ch. 14, 9.8 kW, ant. 107 ft.; WNWO(TV): Ch. 24, 4,370 kW, ant. 1,391 ft.; WACH(TV): Ch. 57, 2,766 kW, ant. 1,588 ft.; KGBT(TV): Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,299 ft.

Affiliation: The stations being acquired by Barrington are five NBC affiliates: WNWO(TV), WSTM(TV), WPBN(TV), WTOM(TV) and WLUC(TV); three Fox affiliates: WACH(TV), KXRM(TV) and WFXL(TV); two UPN affiliates: WSTQ and KXTU(TV); a CBS affiliate: KGBT(TV); and an ABC affiliate: KTVO(TV)

K19DS, K21EF, K23DX and K43EG Pitkin, Colo.

PRICE: No cash consideration

BUYER: Gunnison County Metro Recreation District (Jerry Vosburg, president)

SELLER: Pitkin County (Lucinda Hull, general manager)

FACILITIES: K19DS: Ch. 19, 0.16 kW; K21EF: Ch. 21, 0.155 kW; K23DX: Ch. 23, 0.17 kW; K43EG: Ch. 43, 0.16 kW

AFFILIATION: K19DS: ABC; K21EF: ABC; K23DX: ABC; K43EG: ABC



FMs



WLMI(FM) Kane (Olean), Pa.

PRICE: $390,000

BUYER: Colonial Radio Group Inc. (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Beech Tree Broadcasting Co. (Chuck Crouse, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 289 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum of Ray Rosenblum

WVXM(FM) Manistee, Mich.

PRICE: $380,000

BUYER: Synergy Media Inc. (Todd Mohr, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Cincinnati Public Radio Inc. (Richard Eiswerth, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 515 ft.

FORMAT: News/Info

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

WLFM(FM) Appleton (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 17 other stations, including WJOK(AM) Appleton-Oshkosh

SELLER: Wisconsin Public Radio (Phil Corriveau, director of radio)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 500 W, ant. 374 ft.

FORMAT: Talk/Motivational

WBMI(FM) West Branch, Mich.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Kevin and Alana Beamish (Kevin Beamish, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Peggy R. Warner

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC



AMs



KRDM(AM) Redmond (Bend), Ore.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Red Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Juan Zendejas, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sage-Com Inc. (Ernest Hutchinson, president)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk

WDID(AM) Highland (St. Louis), Ill.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Entertainment Media Trust (Dennis J Watkins, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center Inc. (Larry Rice, president)

FACILITIES: 1510 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group

WADA(AM) Shelby, N.C.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: HRN Broadcasting Inc. (D. Mark Boyd III, president/director); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Edwin Johnson

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Josh Wilkey of WilkeySouth Media Brokers

WHGG(AM) Kingsport, Tenn., WABN(AM) Abingdon, Va.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Information Communications Corp. (Kenneth Hill, president/general manager); owns one other station, WPWT(AM) Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol

SELLER: Appalachian Educational Communication Corp. (Kenneth C. Hill, president/gm)

FACILITIES: WHGG(AM): 1090 kHz, 10 kW; WABN(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WHGG(AM): Christian Contemporary; WABN(AM): Oldies



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com 718-818-2425.