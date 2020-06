TVs



WTAJ(TV) Altoona and WLYH(TV) Lancaster, Pa.

PRICE: $56 million

BUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (Perry Sook, CEO)

SELLER: Television Station Group Holdings LLC (Ian Guthrie, VP/CFO)

FACILITIES: WTAJ(TV): Ch. 10, 231 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.; WLYH(TV): Ch. 15, 1,050 kW, ant. 1,362 ft.

AFFILIATION: WTAJ(TV): CBS; WLYH(TV): UPN

BROKER: Daniels and Associates

KASA(TV) Santa Fe

PRICE: $55 million

BUYER: LIN Television Corp. (Vincent Sadusky, CFO/interim CEO)

SELLER: Raycom Media Inc. (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 28.2 kW, ant. 4,183 ft.

AFFILIATION: Fox

COMMENT: LIN TV will operate the station via an LMA beginning Aug. 31.

KFXO(LP) and K27DO Bend, K57CH Sunriver, Ore.

PRICE: $6.65 million

BUYER: News-Press and Gazette Co. (David Bradley, president)

SELLER: Meredith Corp. (William Kerr, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KFXO(LP): Ch. 39, 21.6 kW, ant. 1,988 ft.; K27DO: Ch. 27, 8.7 kW, ant. 2,238 ft.; K57CH: Ch. 57, 0.262 kW

AFFILIATION: KFXO(LP): Fox; K27DO: Fox; K57CH; Fox

WEVU(CA) Fort Myers and WBSP(CA) Naples, Fla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg Fess, COO)

SELLER: Glenwood Communications Corp. (George DeVault, president)

FACILITIES: WEVU(CA): Ch. 4, 3 kW, ant. 254 ft.; WBSP(CA): Ch. 7, 0.573 kW, ant. 119 ft.

AFFILIATION: WEVU(CA): UPN; WBSP(CA): UPN

K45JB Port Arthur, Texas

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Randy Nonberg, COO)

SELLER: Telecom Wireless LLC (Andrew Cambron, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 10 kW, ant. 155 ft.



Combos



WAQZ(FM) Fort Thomas (Cincinnati), Ky.; WZNE(FM) Brighton, WCMF(FM), WPXY(FM) and WRMM(FM) Rochester, N.Y.; WKRQ(FM) and WUBE(FM) Cincinnati, WGRR(FM) Hamilton (Cincinnati), Ohio; WMFS(FM) Bartlett and WMC(AM)/(FM) Memphis, Tenn.; KKMJ(FM) Austin, KAMX(FM) Luling, KJCE(AM) Rollingwood and KXBT(FM) Taylor (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $262 million

BUYER: Entercom (David Field, president/CEO); owns 105 other stations, including WROC(AM), WBEE(FM), WBZA(FM) and WFKL(FM) Rochester

SELLER: CBS Radio (Joel Hollander, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WAQZ(FM): 97.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 509 ft.; WZNE(FM): 94.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WCMF(FM): 96.5 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 466 ft.; WPXY(FM): 97.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.; WRMM(FM): 101.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 640 ft.; WKRQ(FM): 101.9 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 866 ft.; WUBE(FM): 105.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 915 ft.; WGRR(FM): 103.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 1,037 ft.; WMFS(FM): 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMC(AM): 790 kHz, 5 kW; WMC(FM): 99.7 MHz, 300 kW, ant. 909 ft.; KKMJ(FM): 95.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,306 ft.; KAMX(FM): 94.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,306 ft.; KJCE(AM): 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KXBT(FM): 104.3 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: WAQZ(FM): Alternative; WZNE(FM): Alternative; WCMF(FM): Classic Rock; WPXY(FM): CHR; WRMM(FM): Soft AC; WKRQ(FM): Hot AC; WUBE(FM): Country; WGRR(FM): Oldies; WMFS(FM): Alternative; WMC(AM): Country; WMC(FM): AC; KKMJ(FM): Soft Rock; KAMX(FM): Modern AC; KJCE(AM): Talk; KXBT(FM): CHR/Rhythmic

COMMENT: Entercom intends to begin operation of the stations, except in Rochester, through a time-brokerage agreement in early October. To meet FCC regulations, Entercom will be required to divest two stations in Rochester.

WWSC(AM) Glens Falls, WCKM(FM) Lake George (Albany-Schenectady-Troy) and WCQL(FM) Queensbury, N.Y.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Regional Radio Group LLC (Eric Straus, principal); owns no other stations

SELLER: Entertronics Inc. (David Covey, president)

FACILITIES: WWSC(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/940 W night; WCKM(FM): 99.1 MHz, 370 W, ant. 1,289 ft.; WCQL(FM): 95.9 MHz, 380 W, ant. 1,273 ft.

FORMAT: WWSC(AM): News/Talk; WCKM(FM): Oldies; WCQL(FM): Classic Hits/’80s & ’90s

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media Services and Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications



FMS



WILD(FM) Brockton (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $30 million

BUYER: Entercom (David Field, president/CEO); owns 119 other stations, including WEEI(AM), WRKO(AM), WAAF(FM) and WMKK(FM) Boston

SELLER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, president/CEO/COO)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 568 ft.

FORMAT: Urban AC

COMMENT: Entercom will begin operating the station through a time-brokerage agreement effective immediately.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com, 718-818-2425