TV



WEVU-CA, WLZE-LP & WTLE-LP/Fort Myers, and WBSP-CA & WUVF-CA/Naples, Fla.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Luken Communications (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WEVU-CA: Ch. 4, 3 kW, ant. 254 ft.; WLZE-LP: Ch. 51, 150 kW, ant. 1,203 ft.; WTLE-LP: Ch. 18, 50 kW, ant. 403 ft.; WBSP-CA: Ch. 7, 0.573 kW, ant. 119 ft.; WUVF-CA: Ch. 2, 3 kW, ant. 708 ft.

AFFILIATION: WEVU-CA: UNI; WLZE-LP: TLF; WTLE-LP: TLF; WBSP-CA: UNI; WUVF-CA: UNI

BROKER: Patrick Communications



K26GN/Lancaster, Calif.

PRICE: $80,000

BUYER: Obidia Porras (Obidia Porras, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 4.6 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: $76K cash at closing; $4K escrow deposit.

K05HE/Glenwood Spring, K13QZ/Grand Valley, K19CE/Montrose, K05GY/New Castle, K69AO/Powderhorn, K26FK/Rulison and K47AC/Silt, Colo.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: Colorado TV Marketing (Marcos Rodriguez, manager)

SELLER: Alan B. Greager (Alan Greager, owner)

FACILITIES: K05HE: Ch. 5, 0.019 kW, ant. 112 ft.; K13QZ: Ch. 13, 0.072 kW, ant. 778 ft.; K19CE: Ch. 19, 15 kW; K05GY: Ch. 5, 0.011 kW, ant. -292 ft.; K69AO: Ch. 69, 0.10 kW; K26FK: Ch. 26, 1.69 kW; K47AC: Ch. 47, 0.869 kW, ant. 2,700 ft.

AFFILIATION: K05HE: My; K13QZ: PBS; K19CE: Ind.; K05GY: My; K69AO: CBS; K26FK: PBS; K47AC: My



NEW (TV)/Tupelo, Miss.

PRICE: $33,333.33

BUYER: CP Media (John Parente, member)

SELLER: KB Prime Media (Guyon Turner, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 49, 5,000 kW, ant. 719 ft.

K34II & K39JC-D/Butte, Mont.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonnquist, president)

SELLER: Sean Mintz (Sean Mintz, owner)

FACILITIES: K34II: Ch. 34, 7.28 kW, ant. 40 ft.; K39JC-D: DTV Ch. 39, 2 kW

COMMENT: $700 down payment plus $6,300 cash at closing.



RADIO



KHPY-AM/Moreno Valley (Riverside-San Bernardino), Calif.

PRICE: $8.52 million

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: El Sembrador Ministries (Noel Diaz, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Delbert Leroy Van Voorhis Revocable Trust (Delbert Van Voorhis, trustee)

FACILITIES: 1670 kHz, 10 kW day/9 kW night

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: $8,520,600.82 promissory note. Buyer has been programming the station under a Time Brokerage Agreement since March 1, 2003, and has been paying the note since then with the final payment of $3 million due at closing.

WLKI-FM/Angola & WTHD-FM/Lagrange, Ind.; WMSH-AM & WMSH-FM/Sturgis, Mich.; WLZZ-FM/Montpelier, Ohio

PRICE: $3.8 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Swick Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Swick, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Lake Cities Broadcasting Corp. (Thomas Andrews, president)

FACILITIES: WLKI-FM: 100.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 394 ft.; WTHD-FM: 105.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 522 ft.; WMSH-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WMSH-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLZZ-FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WLKI-FM: AC; WTHD-FM: Country; WMSH-AM: Sports; WMSH-FM: Oldies; WLZZ-FM: Country

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $3.6 million cash at closing, plus $150K promissory note.



KFTT-FM/Bagdad (Flagstaff-Prescott) and KVYL-FM(CP)/Mohave Valley, Ariz.

PRICE: $1.91 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Big River Broadcasting (Steven Greeley, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Rick Murphy

FACILITIES: KFTT-FM: 103.1 MHz, 900 W, ant. 1,250 ft.; KVYL-FM: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -25 ft.

FORMAT: KFTT-FM: Adult Standard; KVYL-FM: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $300K escrow deposit plus $1.609 million promissory note. The purchase price is being allocated as follows: $1.023 million for KFTT-FM and $886K for KVYL-FM.

WVKX-FM/Irwinton, Ga.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Murray Communications (GA) (Christopher Murray, president/treasurer); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Stan Carter

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Urban/Gospel

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425