TV



KRON/San Francisco and K25HI/Santa Rosa, Calif.; KWQC/Davenport, Iowa; KLFY/Lafayette, La.; WCDC/Adams, Mass.; WLNS/Lansing, Mich.; W04AE/Herkimer and WTEN (DT)/Albany, N.Y.; K24DT/Aberdeen, KDLO/Florence, K57BX/Lake Andes, KCLO/Rapid City, KPLO/Reliance and KELO/Sioux Falls, S.D.; WATE/Knoxville and WKRN/Nashville, Tenn.; WRIC/Petersburg, Va.; WBAY/Green Bay, Wis.

PRICE: $220 million

BUYER: New Young Broadcasting Holding Co. (Deborah McDermott, president)

SELLER: Young Broadcasting (Deborah McDermott, president)

FACILITIES: KRON: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,660 ft.; K25HI: Ch. 25, 17 kW; KWQC: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,339 ft.; KLFY: Ch. 10, 302 kW, ant. 1,729 ft.; WCDC: Ch. 19, 447 kW, ant. 2,090 ft.; WLNS: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.; W04AE: Ch. 4, 0.007 kW; WTEN (DT): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.; K24DT: Ch. 24, 0.674 kW, ant. 305 ft.; KDLO: Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1,680 ft.; K57BX: Ch. 57, 1.92 kW, ant. 1,972 ft.; KCLO: Ch. 15, 692 kW, ant. 595 ft.; KPLO: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,109 ft.; KELO: Ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.; WATE: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,799 ft.; WKRN: Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 1,348 ft.; WRIC: Ch. 8, 269 kW, ant. 1,054 ft.; WBAY: Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 1,276 ft.

AFFILIATION: KRON: My; K25HI: My; KWQC: NBC; KLFY: CBS; WCDC: ABC; WLNS: CBS; W04AE: Dark; WTEN (DT): ABC; K24DT: CBS; KDLO: CBS; K57BX: CBS; KCLO: CBS; KPLO: CBS; KELO: CBS; WATE: ABC; WKRN: ABC; WRIC: ABC; WBAY: ABC

COMMENT: Court-ordered sale of Seller's assets to Buyer, which was formed on behalf of a consortium of Seller's lenders. $20 million estimated liability assumed, plus $200 million credit against secured obligations. Gray Television will manage 8 of Young's 11 full-power TV stations (excluding KRON, WATE and WLNS) and will be paid an annual fee of $2.2 million.

KAXT-CA/Santa Clara, Calif.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: KAXT LLC (Nalini Kapur, VP/managing member)

SELLER: BroadlandProperties (Warren Trumbly, VP)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 56 kW, ant. -24 ft.

COMMENT: Buyer shall cancel all indebtedness of Seller, including any obligation for Seller's owners. Debt cancellation shall be assigned a value of $850K.

KLMH-LP/Abilene, KEAM-LP/Amarillo, KSFW-LP/Gainesville, KZOD-LP/Odessa and KXCO-LP/Refugio, Texas

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: De MujerA Mujer International (Francis Russell, president)

SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

FACILITIES: KLMH-LP: Ch. 31, 2 kW, ant. 236 ft.; KEAM-LP: Ch. 61, 12 kW; KSFW-LP: Ch. 2, 1 kW; KZOD-LP: Ch. 62, 0.3 kW; KXCO-LP: Ch. 42, 5 kW



RADIO



WSEN-FM & WSEN-AM/Baldwinsville and WFBL-AM/Syracuse, N.Y.

PRICE: $2.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Leatherstocking Media Group (James Johnson, president); owns two other stations in the market, WMCR-AM & WMCR-FM/Syracuse

SELLER: Buckley Broadcasting Corp. (Richard Buckley Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WSEN-FM: 92.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WSEN-AM: 1050 kHz, 3 kW day/19 W night; WFBL-AM: 1390 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: WSEN-FM: Classic Hits; WSEN-AM: Classic Hits; WFBL-AM: Oldies

BROKER: Richard A. Foreman of Richard A. Foreman Associates

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $105K escrow deposit.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425