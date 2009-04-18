TV



KBMT (TV)/Beaumont, Texas

PRICE: $25,000,000

BUYER: London Broadcasting Co. (Terry London, president/CEO)

SELLER: Texas Television (Michael McKinnon Sr., president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

BROKER: Mike McCue

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.25 million escrow deposit. Additionally, Buyer shall pay to Seller at closing an amount equal to the out-of-pocket cost and expenses incurred by Seller for the purchase and installation of a 4 kW Harris digital transmitter in an amount not to exceed $342,966.15.

WRJM-TV/Troy, Ala.

PRICE: $3,000,000

BUYER: Southern Venture Capital Group LLC (David Harrison, managing member)

SELLER: Enterprise Capital Corp. (Whit Armstrong, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 67, 2,820 kW, ant. 1,066 ft.

AFFILIATION: MyNetwork

COMMENT: $3 million plus an undisclosed Citizen Bank lending amount to Seller prior to the execution of a LMA. $50K earnest-money deposit. Buyer is already operating the station via a LMA from Jan. 16.

W40BE/Andalusia, Ala.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Three Notch Communications LLC (Blaine Wilson, managing member)

SELLER: Ericca Hawsey

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 1 kW, ant. 351 ft.

AFFILIATION: Dark

RADIO



WQTU-FM & WRGA-AM/Rome, Ga.

PRICE: $2.65 million

TERMS: Asset salefor note

BUYER: Rome Radio Partners LLC (D. Randall Quick, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Southern Broadcasting Cos. (Paul Stone, president)

FACILITIES: WQTU-FM: 102.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 745 ft.; WRGA-AM: 1470 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: WQTU-FM: Hot AC; WRGA-AM: News/Talk

COMMENT: $2.65 million promissory note.

KBRB-FM & KBRB-AM/Ainsworth, Neb.

PRICE: $540,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Sandhills Broadcasting LLC (Graig Kinzie, sole member); owns no other stations

SELLER: KBR Broadcasting (Larry Rice, president)

FACILITIES: KBRB-FM: 92.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 331 ft.; KBRB-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: KBRB-FM: AC; KBRB-AM: News/Talk/Sports

COMMENT: $130K cash at closing plus $410K promissory note.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com, 703-818-2425