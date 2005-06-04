TVs



W19CV Key West, Fla.

PRICE: $25,000, payable within 10 days of the assignment application grant by the FCC

BUYER: Universal Media Holdings Inc. (Andrew Cambron, president)

SELLER: Brad Simon (Brad Simon, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 2 kW

K53IX Big Spring, Texas

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Big Wheel Television Network Inc. (Timothy McGee, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 7.9 kW

W28CP Summerland Key, Fla.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 60 kW

KRYM(LP) Raymondville, Texas

PRICE: Donation

BUYER: Aracelis Ortiz Corp. (Aracelis Ortiz, owner)

SELLER: Alma L. Rodriguez (Alma L. Rodriguez, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 55, 0.15 kW

WKOB(LP) New York

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Nave Communications LLC (Avinash Ahuja, member)

SELLER: WKOB Communications Inc. (Andrew Ohm, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 6.52 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K67HO Laughlin, Nev.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Smoke and Mirrors LLC (Rick L. Murphy, managing member)

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications Co. (Amy S. Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 67, 2.43 kW

W48DG Panama City, Fla.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Carolina Christian Broadcasting Inc. (James H. Thompson, president)

SELLER: Richard C. and Lisa A. Goetz (Richard C. Goetz, partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 5 kW

K06MB Indio, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Business World Broadcasting Partners (Miguel Torresblanco, general partner)

SELLER: Park Place Broadcasting Co. (Leo Kesselman, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 3 kW



Combos



WHAG(AM) and WDLD(FM) Halfway (Hagerstown-Chambersburg- Waynesboro), Md.; WCHA(AM) and WIKZ(FM) Chambersburg and WQCM(FM) Greencastle (Hagerstown- Chambersburg- Waynesboro), Pa.

PRICE: $22.5 million

BUYER: Main Line Broadcasting (Dan Savadove); owns no other stations

SELLER: Dame Broadcasting LLC (J. Albert Dame, president)

FACILITIES: WHAG(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/99 W night; WDLD(FM): 96.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 164 ft.; WCHA(AM): 800 kHz, 1 kW day/196 W night; WIKZ(FM): 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WQCM(FM): 94.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: WHAG(AM): Nostalgia; WDLD(FM): Rhythm & Blues/Hip-Hop; WCHA(AM): Nostalgia; WIKZ(FM): AC; WQCM(FM): Rock

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WMGZ(FM) Eatonton and WKGQ(AM) Milledgeville, Ga.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: Southern Broadcasting Companies (Paul C. Stone, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Middle Georgia Communications Inc. (Tom Ptak, president)

FACILITIES: WMGZ(FM): 97.7 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 554 ft.; WKGQ(AM): 1060 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WMGZ(FM): Hot AC; WKGQ(AM): Urban/Gospel

COMMENT: Buyer will also employ Tom Ptak as general manager for three years from closing date at $60,000 per year.



FMs



WKSY(FM) Picayune (New Orleans), Miss.

PRICE: $7 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 224 other stations, including KKND(FM), KMEZ(FM) and WDVW(FM) New Orleans

SELLER: Guaranty Broadcasting Co. LLC (George A. Foster Jr., chairman/president)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 659 ft.

FORMAT: Soft AC

BROKER: Media Services Group

KFAD(FM) Alexandria, La.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: URBan Radio Broadcasting LLC (Kevin Wagner, manager); owns 11 other stations, including KBCE(FM) Alexandria

SELLER: FM Broadcasting Corp. (Arliss E. Fryar Jr., owner)

FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Urban/Oldies

COMMENT: URBan Radio Communications is purchasing all of the stock in FM Broadcasting Corp.

WKNZ(FM) Collins (Laurel-Hattiesburg), Miss.

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 130 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Rainey Broadcasting (Kenneth Rainey, president/director)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 541 ft.

FORMAT: Modern AC

BROKER: Bob Connelly

WPGG(FM) Evergreen, Ala.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO); owns 302 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 417 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $1.5 million loan from Cumulus enables SBI to acquire WPGG(FM) if SBI assigns the station to Cumulus in exchange for WNCV(FM) Niceville, Fla., plus $1.5 million payment to SBI, which executes a separate deal providing Cumulus an option to acquire WBAU(AM) Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

WNCV(FM) Niceville (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president); owns three other stations, including WYZB(FM) Ft. Walton Beach

SELLER: Cumulus Broadcasting (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 440 ft.

FORMAT: Soft AC

COMMENT: See item above



AMs



KLBP(AM) Brooklyn Park and KLBB(AM) St. Paul (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.

PRICE: $5.2 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Minnesota Public Radio (William H. Kling, president)

FACILITIES: KLBP(AM): 1470 kHz, 5 kW; KLBB(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KLBP(AM): Nostalgia; KLBB(AM): Nostalgia

BROKER: Jay Handy of Star Media Group Inc.

WDUR(AM) Durham (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.

PRICE: $1.13 million

BUYER: Triangle Sports Broadcasters LLC (Robert J. Zarzour, member/manager); owns one other station, WTSB(AM) Raleigh-Durham

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bla.com