Dealing Drama

ESPN is heading to Las Vegas for its latest original drama. Tilt will be a fictional look at the World

Series of Poker and its participants at -- and away from -- the table.

Tilt is ESPN's second shot at scripted drama. Last year's pro football drama Playmakers was a critical and ratings success, but it irked the National Football League. After one season, ESPN decided to can the drama.

ESPN does air the real World Series of Poker, but it isn't bread and butter programming like pro football, basketball, hockey and baseball.

ESPN's original programming arm ESPN Original Entertainment is producing Tilt. Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who wrote and directed the pilot, will serve as executive producers.

The series debuts Jan 13 at 9 p.m.