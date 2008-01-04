Deal or No Deal Site Traffic Plunges on Show’s Week Off

If NBC needed a demonstration of how much Web traffic its Deal or No Deal game show, with online play-along element, drives to the show's site, it got one.

The week before Christmas, NBC did not air the game show in favor of Clash of the Choirs, its limited-run reality series pitting star-led choirs against one another.

According to Hitwise, which tracks traffic of 10 million users to broadcast-network TV-show sites, Deal still got more traffic than any other site, with 13.66%, compared with second-place The Biggest Loser (11.5%), also on NBC.

But when Deal returned the week ended Dec. 29, its share of traffic skyrocketed to 34.6%, more than the other nine shows combined.

An online-share square-off could be in the offing. Deal has topped the Hitwise chart recently, but American Idol, a perennial Web powerhouse, returns in two weeks. Idol hasn't been on for months, and the show's Web site was still No. 4 last week (ending Dec. 29) with 3.07% of traffic, according to Hitwise.