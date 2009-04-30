‘Deal or No Deal' To Come Back For Season Two

NBC Universal's Deal or No Deal will return for a second season. The show is sold in more than 85% of the country for next fall, including on the majority of the NBC-owned stations.

The show will keep its second-season costs down by moving to Connecticut, where it will to start shooting this summer at the Sonalysts Studio in Waterford, Conn. Deal or No Deal is the fourth NBC Universal show to make the move. NBCU's Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos are also moving to Connecticut from New York and Chicago, respectively, where they will shoot in renovated studios in Stamford.

Moving the shows to Connecticut takes advantage of a 30 percent production tax credit that Connecticut General Assembly established in 2006.

Host Howie Mandel will stay with the show, shooting from Connecticut. Deal was previously shot at the Culver Studios in Culver City.

Season to date, Deal or No Deal is averaging 2.6 million viewers, and a 1.8 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Deal is the top-rated new syndicated show, with The Doctors coming in second at 2.4 million viewers and a 1.7 household rating.

Deal originally launched on NBC in 2005.