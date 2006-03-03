Deal or No Big Deal

It is admittedly up against strong competition Thursday night, but Deal or No Deal wasn't breaking the bank, ratings-wise, for NBC.

The Howie Mandel-hosted game show came in third at 8-9, with a 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight Fast Affiliate ratings behind Idol on Fox and Survivor on CBS.

Fox took the night in the demo with an 8/19, thanks to Idol and a second-place finish for the finale of Skating with Celebrities, which beat NBC's My Name Is Earl at 9-9:30 handily with a 5.8/14 to Earl's 5.1/12, then beat NBC's The Office (4.4/10) by the width of a skate blade at 9:30-10, with a 4.5/11.



Idol's 10.8 was its strongest-ever Thursday rating, according to Fox.

CBS was second with a 6.7/17, thanks to CSI, which dominated at 9-10 with an 8.9/21.

NBC was third with a 4.5/11. Its top show was ER, which tied CBS's Without A Trace for first at 10-11 with a 5.8/16.

ABC was a distant fourth at a 2.7/7 with a repeat of theatrical Sweet Home Alabama and Primetime.

Univision averaged a 1.7/4, followed by The WB at a 1.4/3 and UPN at a 1.0/3.

