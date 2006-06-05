Deal Launches as Online Game

Deal or No Deal, the hit NBC game show, will launch as an online game June 5. The series’ producer, Endemol USA, has paired with skill gaming Web site King.com on the interactive game as the series concludes its season on NBC.

The game, which will feature images and sounds from the show, offers players the chance to compete for cash prizes or the chance to compete in a $30,000 tournament. Like on the show, players open briefcases representing cash values of $.01 to $1,000,000. Unlike the briefcases in the show, some in the online game will contain fake values or only stay open for a few seconds, rewarding skillful players with high scores.

Deal is the third King.com has licensed for an online game – the others being Big Brother and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. Earlier in its season, Deal branched onto the mobile platform with a “Lucky Case” text- message-based game.