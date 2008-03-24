'Deal' Hitting It Big in Syndication

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has hit 95% of the country in clearances for the fall national syndication debut of game show Deal or No Deal.

The show has been sold to NBC Local Media stations in major markets including WNBC in New York, KNBC in Los Angeles and WMAQ in Chicago.

Other sales include stations from groups including CBS, Sinclair, Gannett, Fox, Post-Newsweek, LIN, Hearst-Argyle, Dispatch, Media General, Local TV, Allbritton, Scripps Howard and Raycom.