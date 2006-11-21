Deal, Heroes Put Peacock at No. 1

NBC was at the top of its game on Monday night, topping the primetime charts with a 5.0 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demographic. Both Deal or No Deal and Heroes won their respective time slots, with a 4.9/13 for Deal at 8 and a 6.9/16 for Heroes at 9.

At No. 2, CBS got a 4.4/11 for its lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami, which won in the 10-11 slot with a 6.0/16 (against NBC's Studio 60 with a 3.1/8 and ABC's What About Brian with a 2.4/6).

Fox was third with a 3.5/9 for Prison Break and a House rerun.

In fourth place, ABC got a 2.8/7. It ran two Charlie Brown Thanksgiving-themed specials in the 8-9 slot, which earned a 3.2/8 combined.

The CW got a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.