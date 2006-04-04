Deal Helps NBC to First-Place Finish

Game show Deal or No Deal continues to be a good deal for NBC. A two-hour block from 8-10 p.m. helped the peacock to a first-place ratings finish Monday night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers (live plus same day). The show averaged a 9.5 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo (its second hour increased to a 6.6/15 from a 4.9/13 in the first hour). That was the highest-rated show in any network for the night. NBC scored a 5.3/13 for the night (The Apprentice got a 4.5/11 in the 10-11 slot).

CBS was second for the night, buoyed by the NCAA Championship game between Florida and UCLA (the Gators won their first title). The New Adventures of Old Christine got a 3.4/9 in the 8:30-9 time slot, behind Deal and Fox’s Prison Break. However, it didn’t run at its usual 9:30 time slot, which may have affected numbers.

Third for the night was Fox with a 4.2/11. It got its best numbers from 24, with a 5.0/12.

ABC was fourth with a 3.2/8. Miracle Workers continued to work no miracles for the network, coming in third in its 10-11 time slot with a 2.8/7 (behind The Apprentice and the Florida/UCLA game’s 5.2/13).

Coming in fifth with a 1.6/4 was The WB for original episodes of 7th Heaven and Everwood.

Last was UPN with a 1.1/3 for a lineup of sitcom reruns.