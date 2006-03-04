Deal Gets High Hand

NBC won Friday night with a 3.7 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers, led by game show Deal or No Deal.

Deal, which NBC has been stripping (running each night of the week), has had a rough time at 8-9 against strong shows like Idol and Survivor, but it won its time period Friday with a 4/12 against shows like Ghost Whisperer on CBS, Funniest Videos on ABC, and the nearly pulseless NAACP Awards on Fox.



NBC says it was the highest non-sports 18-49 rating in the time period by any network in over three years, and its best in four years.

By contrast, Fox recorded one of its lower ratings in recent memory with the two-hour awards show, averaging a 1.2/4, tied with The WB for last place among all seven networks.

CBS was second with a 3.4/10, led by Ghost Whipserer at a 3.6/11. ABC was third with a 2.3/7. Its top show was a 20/20 at 10 with a 2.6/8. UPN was fourth with a 1.5/4, thanks to Smackdown (wrestling), followed by Univision with a 1.4/4.

