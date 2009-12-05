Deal Faces “Steep Climb” in Washington

A s news of the media merger brought criticism from Free Press, the Consumer Federation of America and unions worried about job losses, House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman called for hearings on the deal at the “earliest practicable date.” House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Conyers said his committee will need to scrutinize the deal as well.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps said the deal proves wrong those who argue the era of media consolidation is over. “I am anxious to hear more from the parties to the deal about how they believe the proposed transaction, as presently constructed, advances the public interest,” Copps said in a statement. “It will come as no news to them that they face a very steep climb with me.”