Deal, Apprentice Make Peacock Proud

The season finales of Deal or No Deal and The Apprentice gave NBC a handy win Monday night. The Peacock network earned a 4.9 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers, with CBS its closest competitor at a 2.6/8.

Deal was the high scorer with a 5.5/17 from 8-9:30; Apprentice got a 4.4/12 in its hour-and-a-half run.

CBS earned its No. 2 place with a lineup of reruns: sitcoms and CSI: Miami.

Fox was No. 3 (1.8/5) with a broadcast of the cinematic offering Rush Hour 2.

ABC earned fourth place with a 1.6/5 for reruns of Wife Swap and George, then the 2006 Alma Awards honoring Latinos’ achievement in TV.

The WB was next with a 1.5/4 for its series finale of Everwood, which didn’t make it onto The CW’s schedule.

UPN brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 for comedy reruns.