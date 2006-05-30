Deal, Apprentice Give Peacock Monday-Night Win

NBC was No. 1 in the ratings race Monday night, with first-run episodes of Deal or No Deal and The Apprentice besting basketball on ABC. The Peacock network scored a 3.3 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast affiliate overnight numbers.

Meanwhile, B-ball on ABC (The Miami Heat versus the Detroit Pistons) tied with a night of sitcom and CSI reruns on CBS; they both earned a 2.8/8 in the demo for the night.

Fox was in fourth place with a 2.3/6 for its airing of cinematic offering 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The WB and UPN brought up the rear, both earning an 0.8/2 (of the two, only The WB offered a first-run show with the soon-to-be-defunct Everwood earning a 1.1/ 3 from 9-10).