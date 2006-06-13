Deadwood Sinks, Entourage Rises on HBO

HBO’s Sunday night third-season premieres of Deadwood and Entourage provided a mixed ratings bag for the network.

Deadwood drew 2.4 million total viewers at 9 p.m., down from the 2.8 million viewers its second-season premiere attracted. But the premiere was on target with its season-two Sunday-night average, 2.4 million viewers.

Entourage drew 2.7 million viewers, up from both the 1.6 million viewers who watched its second-season premiere and the 1.9 million viewers it averaged for season two.

HBO also premiered two new series on Sunday night – Lucky Louie drew 1.5 million total viewers at 10:30 p.m. and Dane Cook’s Tourgasm averaged 1.1 million at 11 p.m.