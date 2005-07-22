Deadline Extended for DTV Converter Proposals

With all the DTV-related deadlines being moved up and set in stone, one is being pushed back. Last month the National Association of Broadcasters and Association for Maximum Service Television Stations set up a joint program to develop a high-quality, low-cost converter box that would allow viewers to watch DTV signals on analog television sets. Now the groups have pushed back the deadline for proposals from July 22 to July 29. Both organizations are still hopeful of having a working prototype by year end.