‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ on Discovery Plus April 20

A new season of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline is on Discovery Plus April 20. Captain Josh Harris and business partner Casey McManus venture to Hawaii after discovering late captain Phil Harris’s fishing charts, which highlight a premiere fishing spot in the area.

“Armed with new leads, Josh and Casey are heading back to the Big Island in hopes of uncovering Phil’s secret past,” according to Discovery Plus.

Harris and McManus expand their warm water business, setting their sights on selling product to lucrative Las Vegas. They team up with Jeff Silva and Johnathan Hillstrand and sail their crab boat, the F/V Cornelia Marie, to Hawaii.

A spinoff of Deadliest Catch, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions. For Original Productions Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, and Arom Starr-Paul are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Bill Howard is exec producer.

Deadliest Catch, about crab fishing on the icy Bering Sea off Alaska, has been on for 16 seasons.