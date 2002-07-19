Trending

Dead Zone stays alive

By

It looks like USA Network's hit original drama Dead Zone will stay
alive for a second season.

The cable net is said to be negotiating with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.,
the show's producer, for a second run.

Dead Zone debuted to a spectacular 4.7 rating June 16, making it cable's
most-watch original premiere.

After five episodes, the series averaged a 3.6 rating.