Dead Zone stays alive
It looks like USA Network's hit original drama Dead Zone will stay
alive for a second season.
The cable net is said to be negotiating with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.,
the show's producer, for a second run.
Dead Zone debuted to a spectacular 4.7 rating June 16, making it cable's
most-watch original premiere.
After five episodes, the series averaged a 3.6 rating.
