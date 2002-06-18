Dead Zone resuscitates USA
USA Network's new psychic drama, Dead Zone, may be the lifesaver the network is
looking for. The original series scored a spectacular 4.7 rating for its
premiere June 16, making it the highest-rated basic-cable show for the week of
June 10 through 16.
It also helped to lift USA to a 2.0 prime time average for the week, second only
to Lifetime Television, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The women's network was on top with a 2.3 rating. Lifetime's June original movie,
Too Young to Be a Dad, grabbed a 4.1 rating June 10.
Turner Network Television claimed third with a 1.9 average, boasting a strong 2.6 rating for the
two-hour season premiere of science-fiction cop drama Witchblade.
Cartoon Network also notched a 1.9, and Nickelodeon rounded out the top
five with a 1.8 in prime time.
