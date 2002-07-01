Trending

Dead Zone proves lively for USA

By

USA Network can breath a little easier. It's new original drama Dead
Zone is proving a hit.

The series grabbed a 4.7 overnight rating for its third episode Sunday night.

That's after earning a 4.7 for its June 16 debut and a 3.4 rating for week
two.

Dead Zone is a psychic thriller based on a best-selling Stephen King
novel.