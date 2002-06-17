Trending

Dead Zone gets killer ratings

By

USA Network's new original drama, Dead Zone, grabbed a spectacular 5.1
rating in metered markets for its Sunday-night series premiere.

Dead Zone stars Anthony Michael Hall as a young man who emerges from a
six-year coma with psychic powers.

Final ratings will be available Tuesday.

USA is also gearing up for a July debut of offbeat detective series
Monk, its second original series for this summer.