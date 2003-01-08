Dead Zone comes back hot
The Dead Zone is very much alive in its second season on USA Network.
The original thriller debuted its second season Jan. 5 to a strong 3.2 rating with 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Dead Zone's series premiere in June scored a blistering 4.7 rating and averaged above a 3.0 rating for its first season.
Dead Zone is based on a Stephen King novel and stars Anthony Michael Hall as a man grappling with his psychic powers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.