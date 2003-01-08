Dead Zone comes back hot

The Dead Zone is very much alive in its second season on USA Network.

The original thriller debuted its second season Jan. 5 to a strong 3.2 rating with 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Dead Zone's series premiere in June scored a blistering 4.7 rating and averaged above a 3.0 rating for its first season.

Dead Zone is based on a Stephen King novel and stars Anthony Michael Hall as a man grappling with his psychic powers.