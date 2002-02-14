De Niro to host CBS Sept. 11 special
Actor Robert De Niro will host CBS' March 10 prime time special on the Sept.
11 attacks.
'Robert De Niro is a quintessential New Yorker who has been instrumental in
building up the TriBeCa neighborhood, in the very area of the city that was
devastated by the Sept. 11 attacks,' said Vanity Fair editor Graydon
Carter, one of the producers of the film, who introduced De Niro to the
project.
'He has been an active spokesman for TriBeCa and for all New Yorkers for more
than three decades,' she added.
