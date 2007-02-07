De La Hoya, Mayweather Launch Media Tour

The promoters of the May 5 Oscar De La Hoya-Floyd Mayweather boxing match that should be the biggest pay-per-view boxing event of the year are launching an 11-city national media tour to promote the event.

The tour will begin with a kickoff event Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. The fighters will then hold press conferences and fan events in Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles over the following week.

The fight, to be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, has already sold out and taken in a record $19 million in ticket sales.

The media tour will be an attempt to generate pay-per-view buys for HBO Pay per View in a much-anticipated match-up of two of the most marketable names in professional boxing.