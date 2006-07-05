De La Hoya Match Is a PPV Victory

HBO Sports Senior VP Mark Taffet has re-released pay-per-view figures for the May 6 Oscar De La Hoya-Ricard Mayorga boxing match, now putting revenues at $46.3 million on 925,000 buys.

That figure is up from the originally reported 875,000 buys for De La Hoya’s victory match.

HBO is hoping to put together at least one more fight for its prized possession De La Hoya, a huge pay-per-view attraction who is considering retirement.

The ideal for HBO and the pay-per-view industry from a financial standpoint would be a match-up being considered for 2007 between De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather, considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.