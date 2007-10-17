De La Cruz Moves to CNN’s American Morning

Veronica De La Cruz will move from CNN.com to the network's American Morning.

De La Cruz, who joined CNN in 2003 from a local station in Yuma, Ariz., will be American Morning's Internet correspondent, reporting on online trends, and she will also aggregate stories from CNN.com and the network's user-generated initiative, i-Report.

“Veronica has demonstrated an enviable ability to connect with audiences on television, as well as on the Internet,” said Ed Litvak, executive producer of American Morning. “Her enthusiasm and connections to CNN’s online audience make her a welcome addition to American Morning.”