De Fusco To Head Development At Sundance Channel

Nicole de Fusco has been named to the newly-created role of VP of original programming and development at Sundance Channel. She is responsible for improving the production of original series and developing strategies for brand expansion. She will report to Lynne Kirby, SVP of original programming and development.

"Nicole has a proven track record for creating groundbreaking and fresh programming that resonates with viewers," said Kirby in a statement. "Her strong creative vision and relationships with decision makers in the entertainment community will be an invaluable asset for Sundance."

De Fusco previously worked as the director of development and original series at Fuse TV where she developed hits like "Pants Off Dance Off", "Videos That Rocked the World" and "Live Through This." Prior to that she was a creative executive at Oxygen and has also worked as an independent producer.