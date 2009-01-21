DCD Rights Heading To NATPE

Posted at 10:48 AM ET, Jan. 22, 2009

UK programmer DCD Rights is headed to NATPE with money in its pocket and a new head of acquisitions.

DCD has named Pilar Perez senior VP of acquisitions. She had been commercial director at Zenith and will now be heading to the National Association of Television Program Executives conference and market with several million dollars for programming from the U.S. as well as Britain.

Pilar says the company is looking to invest in long-form dramas and reality shows, among others.

DCD Rights is also selling, including 26 half-hour episodes of a new reality game show, Richard Hammond's Blast Lab.