D.C. TV Anchors Go Viral with Baby News Network Video
By John Eggerton published
Mock newscast apparently resonates with new parents
Husband and wife Washington TV news anchors have gone viral with an August 14 Twitter video lampooning the day's new baby related news as delivered on BNN, the Baby News Network.
At press time the video had over 10 million views and was the subject of news stories on some real networks, or at least the websites of NBC News and Good Morning America, as well as on WTTG-TV 9.
Jeannette Reyes, morning news anchor at Fox's WTTG-TV Washington begins the video by picking up her new baby, Bella, and saying she hoped the baby had slept well since "certainly no one else did."
As Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star changes to upbeat music, Reyes hands off the morning baby news duties to husband Robert Burton, morning anchor at ABC affiliate WJLA-TV, also Washington, for "more on the weather."
Burton notes that while it is a beautiful day outside, they probably won't get get out of the house until midnight, and then only if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don't get in the way."
And speaking of diapers, Burton throws it back to Reyes for "breaking news" about an "explosion" at the diaper station, though fortunately with no injuries.
When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/E1z2J0kyQbAugust 14, 2022
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.