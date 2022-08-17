D.C. TV Anchors Go Viral with Baby News Network Video

Husband and wife Washington TV news anchors have gone viral with an August 14 Twitter video lampooning the day's new baby related news as delivered on BNN, the Baby News Network.

At press time the video had over 10 million views and was the subject of news stories on some real networks, or at least the websites of NBC News and Good Morning America, as well as on WTTG-TV 9.

Jeannette Reyes, morning news anchor at Fox's WTTG-TV Washington begins the video by picking up her new baby, Bella, and saying she hoped the baby had slept well since "certainly no one else did."

As Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star changes to upbeat music, Reyes hands off the morning baby news duties to husband Robert Burton, morning anchor at ABC affiliate WJLA-TV, also Washington, for "more on the weather."

Burton notes that while it is a beautiful day outside, they probably won't get get out of the house until midnight, and then only if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don't get in the way."

And speaking of diapers, Burton throws it back to Reyes for "breaking news" about an "explosion" at the diaper station, though fortunately with no injuries.