D.C. Media Rush Hour: Update

Even though the Senate commerce Committee has moved its DTV hard date bill mark-up from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, the 19th will still be an unusually busy day for D.C. media watchers.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will host New York Times reporter Judith Miller and other witnesses in its second hearing on a federal shield law for journalists. At about the same time Wednesday morning, the Rev. Jesse Jackson will headline a minority telecommunications conference.

In the afternoon, National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow heads a list of execs weighing in on cable competition, also in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Then that evening, The Media Institute will hold its annual awards dinner; the event will salute Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes and Hearst-Argyle President David Barrett.