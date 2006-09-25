D.C. Homes in on Media and Obesity

Could obesity be the new indecency? Time and a new government group will tell.



The FCC and Congress Wednesday will announce the formation of a joint task force, Media and Childhood Obesity: Today and Tomorrow, to explore the media's impact on children's health and possible legislative and/or regulatory approaches.

The task force, chaired by FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate, and Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), will hold a series of meetings with programmers, marketers, health professionals and government officials about what the surgeon general has warned is a looming national health crisis.

Among those joining the government types on the task force are Tim Winter of the Parents Television Council (he is succeeding Brent Bozell atop the organization), Patti Miller of Children Now, and Susan Fox of Disney's Washington office.

