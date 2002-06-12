D.C. couple sues MTV
MTV: Music Television wasn't commenting on reports Wednesday that a couple
was suing the network for placing hidden cameras in their Las Vegas hotel room
and a mutilated corpse in the bathroom.
The corpse was apparently fake.
The Washington, D.C., couple, identified as James and Laurie Ryan, alleged that their
privacy was invaded while participating in upcoming reality show
Harassment at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.
The Ryans have named MTV and the hotel in the $10 million lawsuit.
An MTV spokeswoman said the network won't speak about pending legislation.
Harassment, a Candid Camera-type show, was created and produced by
actor Ashton Kutcher.
The series hasn't yet aired on MTV.
