D.C. couple sues MTV

MTV: Music Television wasn't commenting on reports Wednesday that a couple

was suing the network for placing hidden cameras in their Las Vegas hotel room

and a mutilated corpse in the bathroom.

The corpse was apparently fake.

The Washington, D.C., couple, identified as James and Laurie Ryan, alleged that their

privacy was invaded while participating in upcoming reality show

Harassment at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Ryans have named MTV and the hotel in the $10 million lawsuit.

An MTV spokeswoman said the network won't speak about pending legislation.

Harassment, a Candid Camera-type show, was created and produced by

actor Ashton Kutcher.

The series hasn't yet aired on MTV.