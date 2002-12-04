D.C. Council votes to ban noncompetes
The Washington, D.C., City Council passed a bill Tuesday that will ban
noncompete clauses in on-air talent contracts covering broadcasting, cable,
satellite and news-feed services operating in the District.
The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which backed the
bill, called the 13-0 vote a major victory and said it had already lined up
sponsors in the Maryland legislature and would bring the bill to that state.
The D.C. legislation, which has been passed twice unanimously, now goes to
the office of Mayor Anthony Williams, who is expected to sign it, then to
Congress for a 30-day review period.
AFTRA said it anticipates no problems in the bill's enactment on the first of
next year.
The bill -- which had been opposed by the Maryland-D.C.
Broadcasters Association, as well as individual companies like Sinclair
Broadcast Group Inc. and Radio One -- will not affect contracts currently in
effect, but will apply to all new contracts, extensions or renewals of existing
contracts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.