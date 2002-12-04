D.C. Council votes to ban noncompetes

The Washington, D.C., City Council passed a bill Tuesday that will ban

noncompete clauses in on-air talent contracts covering broadcasting, cable,

satellite and news-feed services operating in the District.

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which backed the

bill, called the 13-0 vote a major victory and said it had already lined up

sponsors in the Maryland legislature and would bring the bill to that state.

The D.C. legislation, which has been passed twice unanimously, now goes to

the office of Mayor Anthony Williams, who is expected to sign it, then to

Congress for a 30-day review period.

AFTRA said it anticipates no problems in the bill's enactment on the first of

next year.

The bill -- which had been opposed by the Maryland-D.C.

Broadcasters Association, as well as individual companies like Sinclair

Broadcast Group Inc. and Radio One -- will not affect contracts currently in

effect, but will apply to all new contracts, extensions or renewals of existing

contracts.