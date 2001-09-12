D.C. cancellations continue

Cancellations and postponements in Washington continued Wednesday following terrorist attacks on New York and the Pentagon. Federal agencies, however, are following the White House's order to keep the government's business on track and as of this morning the FCC planned to hold its scheduled monthly meeting Thursday.

The commissioner's plan to stick to their agenda, which includes proposals that could lead to relaxation of limits on cable ownership and local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership. A congressional hearing on digital television planned for Wednesday was postponed, as well as other hearings, although, understandably, the Senate Government Affairs committee did go forward with a scheduled hearing on "the security of critical governmental infrastructure."

CBS on Wednesday cancelled its screening of its new prime time series The Agency, which was to have taken place at CIA Headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The Competitive Policy Institute, a telecommunications industry think tank has cancelled its conference scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Washington.

The Public Radio Program Directors annual conference, which was scheduled to begin yesterday and run through Saturday in Baltimore, also has been cancelled.

- Bill McConnell