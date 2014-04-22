D.C. Cabs Get WRC Programming

WRC Washington is providing taxicab passengers in the Washington, D.C. metro with on-screen news and weather through a new program involving 1,400 taxis in the area.

A partnership between the NBC Owned Television Stations and VeriFone Systems, the taxi screens will also include content from NBC primetime, NBC News and late night.

Sister WNBC as well as ABC-owned WABC are seen in various taxis in New York.

“People in the Washington area already turn to NBC4 and our many platforms for the latest local news and weather,” said Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of WRC. “Now, they’ll have another option to get the most up-to-date information while they’re on the go.”

The touch-screen monitors also feature clickable tabs for additional weather, news and sports content.

The Washington taxicab launch is the latest expansion of the network’s out-of-home business that’s known as NBC Everywhere.

NBC’s local and network content also airs in cabs in Philadelphia.