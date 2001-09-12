DBS services lose NYC signals

The destruction of the World Trade Center is giving DirecTV and EchoStar

trouble seeing local New York City TV stations.

The collapse of the Trade Center and its broadcast

antennas left all all major local broadcasters except for WCBS-TV and UPN

affiliate WWOR-TV unable to pump their signals over the air.

(WCBS's backup feed off the Empire State Building failed for a while late

Wednesday afternoon.)

Local cable subscribers haven't seen much disruption because major stations have long delivered their signals via fiber links to Time Warner Cable and Cablevision.

But EchoStar and DirecTV have fiddled to recover the

feeds, shifting to a satellite-delivered signal.

EchoStar for a time shuffled to deliver the satellite feeds of ABC and NBC rather than the signals of their NYC affiliates.

DirecTV and EchoStar spokesmen said that the local

service was now restored to customers paying the $5 or so monthly for

"local-in-local" broadcast stations.

A DirecTV subscriber in Queens, however, said late Wednesday that she could still not get WABC-TV. - John M. Higgins