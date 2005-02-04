DBS Market Share Grows

Cable modem and Internet telephone service are helping cable keep its existing subscribers but aren’t stemming the pay-TV market-share growth of DBS.

According to data released by the FCC Friday, DBS' share of the pay-TV market has climbed from 20% as of June 2002 to 25% two years later.

In the 12 months ended June 2004, satellite operators’ subscribership climbed 14% to 23.16 million.

Cable subscribership stood at 66.1 million, up just 0.08% from June 2003.