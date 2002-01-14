DBS grows at cable's expense
Cable's share of multichannel TV subscribers for the first time fell to
less than 80% last year, the FCC said Monday in its annual assessment of
competition in the video delivery business.
As of June 2001, 78% of multichannel customers subscribed to cable, down from
80% a year earlier.
Continuing a trend begun in the mid-90s, direct broadcast satellite usage
grew at a rate nearly twice that of cable.
DBS in June represented 18.2% of pay-TV subscribers, up from just under 18% a
year ago.
The total number of multichannel subs continued to increase, climbing 4.6% to
88.3 million households during the year.
Despite the decline in share, cable's raw subscriber number increased 1.9% to
69 million.
DBS customers totaled 16 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.