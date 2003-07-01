DBS cos. seek to ax sat-TV tax

EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. have taken the first step

toward a court fight to eliminate a 5% sales tax levied on North Carolina’s

700,000 direct-broadcast satellite customers.

North Carolina law first requires the companies to seek a refund of taxes

paid, which totaled $30 million as of Jan. 1, 2002.

The tax is discriminatory, the companies argued, because it does not apply to

cable. If the North Carolina Department of Revenue does not refund the taxes

within 90 days, the companies said, they plan to file a lawsuit alleging

violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which prohibits state

taxes that discriminate against interstate commerce or are not related to

services provided to the taxpayer.

"These taxes discriminate in favor of the DBS companies’ chief competitors,

the dominant cable operators," said Michael Palkovic, chief financial officer at

DirecTV.

Monday’s action comes on the heels of the companies’ lawsuit against a 6%

sales tax enacted by the state of Ohio June 26.

Ed Kozelek, executive vice president of the Ohio Cable Telecommunications

Association, predicted that Ohio’s DBS levy would be found constitutional and

justifiable.

"Perhaps if the satellite lobby had spent less time criticizing the cable

industry and more time engaged in persuading policymakers why they should

continue to be allowed to extract billions of dollars from Ohio without giving

anything back," Kozelek said, "the outcome would have been different."

The DBS companies are fighting similar taxes in other states, as

well.