DBS auction scheduled

The auction of spectrum slated for new terrestrially delivered competitors to

direct-broadcast satellite will be held Feb. 12, 2003, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.

One winning bidder will be selected for each of 364 economic areas across the

country and in U.S. territories.

Applications to participate are due Dec. 20.

Down payments are due Jan. 17.

An auction seminar is scheduled for Dec. 11.