DBS auction scheduled
The auction of spectrum slated for new terrestrially delivered competitors to
direct-broadcast satellite will be held Feb. 12, 2003, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.
One winning bidder will be selected for each of 364 economic areas across the
country and in U.S. territories.
Applications to participate are due Dec. 20.
Down payments are due Jan. 17.
An auction seminar is scheduled for Dec. 11.
